Brazil receives 650 Turkish respirators amid COVID-19

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – A shipment of 650 domestically produced respirators from Turkey arrived in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo on Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank shared a video of their delivery on Twitter.

He said Turkish intensive care unit respirators have become ‘the breath of the world.’

According to Brazilian local media, the 650 respirators are among 1,500 ordered from Turkey and will be distributed to hospitals as of Sunday.

Brazil, the world’s second worst-hit country by COVID-19, has a total of 672,846 confirmed cases and nearly 36,000 deaths.

With severe shortness of breath being a hallmark of the virus, the global pandemic has increased the need worldwide for mechanical ventilators.

Despite many countries instituting protectionist policies, Turkey has assisted nations with masks, gloves and personal protective equipment.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 402,000 people worldwide, with total infections over 6.98 million and recoveries surpassing 3.13 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar