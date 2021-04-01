Brazil records over 3,700 new COVID-19 deaths

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – Brazil on Thursday reported 3,769 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to data from the country’s Health Ministry.

The data showed that the death toll reached 325,284 with the latest fatalities.

The country’s overall case count has reached 12.83 million with the addition of 91,097 new infections.

Over 11.23 million recoveries have been reported so far.

With a population of more than 213 million, Brazil is the country most affected by the pandemic after the US.

The country has seen difficult days in recent weeks because of occupancies in intensive care units and the spread of a more contagious variant that is thought to have originated in Amazonas state.

The average daily death toll in the past week was about 2,900 and the number of cases was more than 75,000.