Brazil reports 654 virus fatalities, 759 die in Mexico

By Busra Selvi Ogutcen, Muhammed Emin Canik

ANKARA (AA) – Brazil reported 654 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, while 759 more patients died in Mexico over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Brazil now stands at 51,271, and the number of cases has reached 1,106,470, with 21,432 additions since Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

Brazil’s most populous city, Sao Paulo, remains the hardest-hit area of the country.

In Mexico, the death toll has climbed to 22,584 and the overall case count increased by 4,579 to 185,122, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Mexico has recorded 140,118 recoveries since the beginning of the outbreak, the ministry said.

Since emerging in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, and Latin America is among the worst-hit regions at present.

Nearly 9.1 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded worldwide, including over 472,100 deaths and more than 4.52 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.