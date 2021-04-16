Brazil reports more than 3,500 new COVID-19 deaths

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – Brazil registered 3,560 coronavirus deaths and over 73,000 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said late Thursday.

The death toll in the country from the virus rose to 365,444.

The Health Ministry confirmed 73,174 new infections, taking the overall count to over 13.74 million.

More than 12.23 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the virus has claimed more than 2.98 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 138 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 79 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.