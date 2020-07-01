Brazil sees 1,280 new virus fatalities, 648 more die in Mexico

By Muhammed Emin Canik and Nuri Aydın

BUENOS AIRES/ANKARA (AA) – Brazil reported 1,280 more coronavirus-linked fatalities on Wednesday, while 648 more patients died in Mexico over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Brazil reached 59,594, according to the country's Health Ministry data.

Some 33,846 new cases were reported from Brazil, bringing the total to 1,402,041.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Mexico reached 27,769, with 648 more fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data.

The number of cases surged to 226,089, with 5,432 additions over the past 24 hours.

Mexico confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 28 and first death due to the disease on March 19.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 510,600 people worldwide, with infections surpassing 10.45 million and recoveries over 5.33 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Faruk Zorlu