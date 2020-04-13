Brazilian projects messages to combat virus isolation

By Federico Cornali

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AA) – While Brazil suffers from the dizzying growth of victims of the new coronavirus, Simone Rodrigues, an auto parts seller, decided to fight isolation by communicating with her neighbors.

At 44 years old, and because she suffers from asthmatic bronchitis that places her in the highest risk group of contagious, Simone has been isolated in her apartment since the beginning of March.

During her confinement, she began to use the projector which she usually used for her work to send messages of encouragement in Pirituba, her neighborhood in the north of Sao Paulo.

"When they forced me to lock myself up, I didn't know what to do because I am very restless and for my work, I spend my time traveling from Monday to Friday, non-stop, like a bird," explained Rodrigues.

Due to the anguish of the confinement and the “negative news flow”, Simone decided to screen images on the walls of neighboring buildings.

But in the beginning it was not easy. She screened some music videos on the floor of the patio of her condominium, the Bandeirantes, where 12.000 people live. However, a neighbor protested due to the noise and she had to leave the screening.

“I screened the video for the song Hallelujah, by Leonard Cohen. I received flattery, but also people who complained about the noise," recalled Simone, who published the video of the projection in the WhatsApp group of the condominium, which has 4,000 participants.

"I was about to stop trying, but while listening to my neighbor's complaints over the intercom, I saw how a child on the ground floor jumped with joy at seeing the latest screenings," says Simone. "I'm going to do it," she proposed.

At this point, Simone realized that she could use the no-window facade of a building next to her apartment.

To avoid problems of any kind, she decided to screen silent films. "Something from Chaplin," she explains. "And later, remembering that child that made me move, silent children's cinema," he adds.

The repercussions among the neighbors were favorable. "Many told me they were excited to continue with this activity," said.

Inspired by the traditional June festivities in Brazil, called "Festas juninas", she thought it would be an excellent idea to screen messages to her neighbors who were separated by isolation, which in the state of Sao Paulo will continue until at least April 22, as announced by Governor Joao Doria.

"Take care sister. We love you", read one of the screenings that Beth dedicated to Ana. "I love you, we will be together soon," was Michelle's message to her family.

In the middle of each dedication, some photos of the times without quarantine were intermingled, as well as messages of thanks addressed to the employees of the building and to the doctors of the region.

One of the most special requests was from a retired woman who lives alone and has been isolated for more than a month and who hugged her grandchildren. "That's where I understand that all the effort is worth it," says Rodrigues.

"Before starting to project I warn all the neighbors by Whatsapp or by intercom, so nobody misses the screening and, also, so as not to disturb anyone's calm," said Simone.

The auto parts dealer prepares a new screening, in which there will be a special dedication for a birthday girl who will not be able to celebrate her Sweet 15th and who will be invited by her mother to walk in the courtyard.

"There is a lot of material to collect and more and more dedications come to me, so I take a week, at least, between each screening," concluded Simone.

More than 1,250 people have died until Monday and 22,169 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country.

*Maria Paula Trivino contributed to the story