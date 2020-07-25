Brazil's Bolsonaro tests negative for COVID-19

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, following weeks of quarantine after being infected.

Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, three times over the past two weeks, including the initial diagnosis on July 7.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said his fourth test result was negative, with a picture of him holding a box of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which he has repeatedly pushed as an effective cure despite no scientific evidence.

The Brazilian president has faced severe backlash for downplaying the threat of COVID-19, calling the disease a “little flu.”

His administration’s dismissive approach towards preventive measures has caused Brazil to become the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Latin America.

With over 2.28 million infections and over 85,200 deaths, Brazil is the second worst-hit country in the world after the US.

* Writing by Gozde Bayar