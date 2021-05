By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Brentford defeated Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship play-off final to promote to the Premier League.

First-half goals from Ivan Toney (penalty) and Emiliano Marcondes sealed a victory for Brentford at Wembley in Saturday's game.

Swansea City were down to 10 men when Jay Fulton was sent off in the 65th minute.

Brentford will appear at the top flight of the English football for the first time since the 1946-1947 season.