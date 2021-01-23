Bright Osayi-Samuel to join Fenerbahce in winter

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce and England's Queens Park Rangers have reached an agreement to complete Bright Osayi-Samuel's move to Turkish side during the winter transfer window.

The 23-year old winger is supposed to join Fenerbahce on a free transfer at the end of the season but both clubs agreed to finalize his transfer earlier, the Istanbul club confirmed Saturday.

Osayi-Samuel will ink a four-and-a-half year contract with Fenerbahce after undergoing his medical tests in Istanbul.

Nigeria-born English winger scored three goals and made three assists for the Championship club in all competitions so far this season.