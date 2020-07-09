British cyclist Froome to leave Team Ineos

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – UK cyclist Chris Froome will leave Team Ineos at the end of this season.

"Team Ineos confirmed today that they will not be renewing Chris Froome’s contract at the end of this season," the team said Thursday on its website.

"It has been a phenomenal decade with the Team, we have achieved so much together and I will always treasure the memories. I look forward to exciting new challenges as I move into the next phase of my career but in the meantime my focus is on winning a fifth Tour de France with Team Ineos," 35-year-old Froome said.

One of cycling's Grand Tours, the 2020 Tour de France will start on Aug. 29.

Froome won four Tour de France titles in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Meanwhile, the BBC said Froome will join Israel Start-Up Nation next season.