British motor racing legend Stirling Moss dies at 90

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Former British motor racing legend Stirling Moss died on Sunday following a long illness, Formula 1 has announced. He was 90.

Regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, Moss won 212 of the 529 races he entered in his career.

He contested 66 Grands Prix from 1951 to 1961, and took 16 wins, "some of which rank among the truly iconic drives in the sport's history."

Following an enforced retirement from racing after a major crash at Goodwood in 1962, Moss maintained a presence in Formula 1 as both a sports correspondent and an interested observer, before retiring from public life in January of 2018.

"All at F1 send our heartfelt condolences to Lady Susie and Sir Stirling's family and friends," the statement said.