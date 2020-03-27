British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday he tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” he vowed.

On March 23, the prime minister’s spokesman said that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would be the “designated survivor” if the prime minister fell ill with coronavirus or was otherwise incapacitated.

The spokesperson also said: “The prime minister has the power to delegate responsibility to any of his ministers but, for now, it’s the prime minister and then the foreign secretary."

It is unclear whether Johnson will hand over power, as his symptoms are only mild and he said he would continue to lead the government by working at home via video conference.

"In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street," said a government statement.

"He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus."

On Thursday, the U.K.-wide death toll from coronavirus increased by 113 from the previous day, one of the largest jumps so far.

The Department of Health announced that 11,658 people tested positive after 104,866 tests were concluded.

It also said 578 patients died of COVID-19.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 176 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Nearly 543,000 people have tested positive worldwide, with the death toll above 24,000 and over 124,000 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.