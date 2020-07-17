British tourists prefer Turkey for safe tourism

By Durmus Genc

MUGLA, Turkey (AA) – British tourists are enjoying summertime in Turkey thanks to top-notch measures taken against the coronavirus outbreak.

Hosting a large number of foreign tourists, the Aegean province of Mugla has been the most preferred holiday destination of British tourists especially in recent years.

Steven Dawlo, one of the tourists, told Anadolu Agency that they love Mugla so much that they visit twice a year.

“We really love Turkey, and we are glad we can fly now,” he said, adding that they feel safer in Turkey than at home.

Tommy Doffie, also a tourist, said they have chosen Turkey for holiday many times before.

Doffie said they got an apartment in the resort town of Marmaris, and reached the city after a long wait as there was a hiatus in international flights in most parts of the world due to the pandemic.

– Turkey is safe and hospitable

Another tourist, Mark Roberts said the mask and social distancing rules are implemented very well in Turkey and that it was his eighth time in Mugla.

Gvant Wills also praised the Turkish nation’s hospitality and said it was one of the reasons for him to choose the country to spend his holiday.

Stating that they had a safe flight from UK to Turkey, Ban Ryan Rices said he bought a house in Fethiye district of Mugla where they visit a few times a year as family.

“As long as we follow all the regulations, all the controls, then no reason why not,” he said.

“From what I’ve read, I’m impressed with what you put in place — the restrictions. I agree with what you’ve done and I think it is a good thing,” he noted.

– Wide range of measures

Mugla hosted over 1.27 million British tourists in 2018, while the number was above 1.137 million last year.

Tourists feel safe in Mugla, as in many other holiday destinations in the country, thanks to a recent healthy tourism certification program launched in collaboration with Turkey’s Foreign, Culture and Tourism, and Transportation Ministries.

The Safe Tourism Certification covers a broad range of safety measures in transport, accommodation, and health conditions for tourists and hospitality employees alike.

The certificate, issued by international certification institutions, validates the execution of strict health and hygiene requirements at airlines, airports, and other transport facilities, as well as in accommodation outlets and food and beverage venues.

* Writing by Sena Guler