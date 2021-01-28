Brooklyn Nets defeat Atlanta Hawks 132-128 in overtime

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Brooklyn Nets defeated on Wednesday Atlanta Hawks 132-128 in overtime, thanks to Kevin Durant and James Harden's dominant performances.

Durant scored 32 points, while Harden played with 31 points and 15 assists to lead the team to victory. Kyrie Irving contributed with 26 points.

For the Hawks, Trae Young posted a double-double with 28 points and 14 assists.

Cam Reddish finished with a season-high of 24 points, while John Collins and De'Andre Hunter added 21 points each.

The Nets improved to 12 wins and eight losses, while the Hawks have nine wins and nine defeats.

Wednesday results in NBA

Charlotte Hornets – Indiana Pacers: 106-116

Cleveland Cavaliers – Detroit Pistons: 122-107

Orlando Magic – Sacramento Kings: 107-121

Atlanta Hawks – Brooklyn Nets: 128-132 (over time)

Miami Heat – Denver Nuggets: 82-109

Philadelphia 76ers – Los Angeles Lakers: 107-106

Toronto Raptors – Milwaukee Bucks: 108-115

San Antonio Spurs – Boston Celtics: 110-106

New Orleans Pelicans – Washington Wizards: 124-106

Phoenix Suns – Oklahoma City Thunder: 97-102

Utah Jazz – Denver Mavericks: 116-104

Golden State Warriors – Minnesota Timberwolves: 123-111