Bucks defeat Nets in Game 7 to reach Eastern Conference Finals

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Milwaukee Bucks beat Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in a thrilling game late Saturday to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 40 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bucks to an overtime win in Game 7.

Khris Middleton posted a double-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds while Brook Lopez contributed 19 points and Jrue Holiday had 13.

For the losing side, Kevin Durant was impressive with 48 points as James Harden finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Bucks will face either Philadelphia 76ers or Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 7 between the 76ers and Hawks will be played in Philadelphia on Sunday.