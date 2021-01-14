Bulgaria parliamentary elections set for April 4

By Ihvan Radoykov

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AA) – Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced Thursday that parliamentary elections will be held April 4.

Radev said in a public address that he signed a decree determining the date for the elections.

"The events that started last year showed Bulgarians demand change that will put the country back on the democracy track as soon as possible,” he said of the protests that engulfed the country. “I support this demand.”

Radev has carried out a policy of harsh opposition to the government of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov that drew attention to the fact that the country is in a deep crisis, reforms should be made toward modernization and the existence of a parliament and government that Bulgarians would respect.

Radev said it is important to determine election rules, including the ability to vote online or by mail and the application of mobile ballot boxes for those in quarantine.

