Burkina Faso urged to probe killing of 31 detainees

ANKARA (AA) – Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday called on Burkina Faso to investigate the killing of 31 unarmed civilians, who were arrested by security forces during a counterterrorism operation in the country’s north.

The killings took place on April 9, in Djibo, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of the capital Ouagadougou, the HRW said in a report based on interviews with 17 witnesses.

“This was not a battle,” a trader told the watchdog.

“There was no gunfire before the arrests. If there had been tension, or an attack … we’d not have gone to the well, clinic, or to our fields,” the reported quoted an elder as saying.

“How can unarmed people be thrown into a vehicle and murdered by our own army without even being interrogated or tried?,” another man, who had lost his brother in the incident was quoted as saying.

“Local residents said scores of security force personnel were involved in the April 9 operation,” the report said.

“The victims were arrested from several neighborhoods, or “sectors,” while they were watering their animals, walking, or sitting in front of their homes. They were taken away in a convoy of about 10 military vehicles including pickup trucks, an armored car, and motorcycles,” it added, citing witnesses.

Residents, the report said, believe that they had been targeted due to the recent presence of some armed groups around Djibo.

“It’s like we’re punished for their mere presence,” an eyewitness told the rights watchdog.

“The government should immediately and impartially investigate the killings and hold to account all those responsible, regardless of rank,” the report added.