Burundi eases COVID-19 restrictions for travelers

By Rodrigue Forku

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AA) – Burundi has put an end to the mandatory quarantine for travelers due to a drop in virus infections, an official announced on Monday.

"There will no longer be a mandatory quarantine for travelers entering Burundi via Bujumbura airport," said Gervais Ndirakobuca, the minister of public security who also heads the COVID-19 National Response Committee.

He added that all travelers will now be screened at the airport and those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive their treatment at a designated facility in the capital Bujumbura.

The mandatory quarantine for travelers was put in place in April to curb the spread of the virus.

The minister said virus infections have decreased across the country. With a population of over 11 million, Burundi has recorded 5,026 coronavirus cases, and eight related deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Earlier this month, Burundi inaugurated a COVID-19 cross-border surveillance post in Gatumba, a town adjacent to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The cross-border surveillance post will also ensure safe passage for the populations, a pledge of a good resumption of socio-economic activities.