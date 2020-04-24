Burundi: Int'l rights group warns of pre-poll tension

ANKARA (AA) – Amnesty International on Friday warned that political campaigning ahead of Burundi's anticipated presidential polls slated for May 20 was taking place in an "extremely tense" political environment.

In a press release, Amnesty International cited "continued intimidation" by the ruling party's youth wing, known as Imbonerakure, as campaigning continued in the backdrop of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Fleeing refugees consistently told us they had been harassed by the Imbonerakure youth because of their real or perceived opposition; they were under intense surveillance and were threatened when they did not attend meetings organized by the ruling party," Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's Director for East and Southern Africa, was quoted as saying.

It added that members of the main opposition party, the National Congress for Freedom (CNL), had also been "repeatedly threatened, attacked and arrested, or even killed because of their political affiliation."

"In the past year, organizations and media houses that would normally have provided independent reporting have been closed or silenced," the rights group said.

Amnesty International also referred to restrictions imposed against foreign media outlets, such as a broadcasting ban on the BBC and VOA.

"For example, the UN Human Rights office was closed in February 2019. […] most independent local media and human rights organizations have also been closed down — with many of their employees fleeing the country," it said.

"The few brave human rights defenders and journalists still working in the country face relentless harassment and intimidation, including death threats and trumped up criminal charges," it added.

Burundi will go to the polls to elect the president, lawmakers and members of the local councils on May 20, 2020, according to the country's Independent National Electoral Commission. Election campaigning began on April 27 and is scheduled to end on May 17.