By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Italy’s Milan has named Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu their Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2019-2020 season.

The Serie A side congratulated Calhanoglu on Twitter.

''You're our first Emirates MVP of the season,'' they said, using the name from the club’s airline sponsorship deal.

Calhanoglu, 26, scored 11 goals and made 9 assists in 38 games for Milan last season.