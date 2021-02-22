Cameroon minister urges respect of virus measures

By Rodrigue Forku

YAOUNDE, Cameron (AA) – Cameroon health minister has urged the population to respect coronavirus restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus across the Central African country.

The second wave of COVID-19 boosted increase in the country's figures.

"It is important to return to the barrier measures issued by the government in March 2020," Manaouda Malachie told state media CRTV on Monday night.

He said the hospitalization for COVID-19 has also increased with the rate of occupation of bed in hospitals increasing from 0.5% to 5% bed occupancy.

"From now on, barcodes will be assigned to samples from testing to results through analysis. This will allow transparency and more rigorous monitoring," Malachie added.

He said, although the situation is becoming overwhelming, the COVID-19 epidemiological situation is not alarming. It does not require a vaccination campaign.

He said if need arises, vaccination against COVID-19 will be voluntary.

The Central African country has recorded more than 33,740 coronavirus cases with 523 deaths and over 31,360 recoveries, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.