Cameroon receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine batch

By Rodrigue Forku

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AA) – Cameroon has received 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese government as a donation to the Central African country.

The vaccines arrived at the capital Yaounde's Nsimalen International Airport late on Sunday.

The Chinese Ambassador Wang Yingwu and Cameroon's Health Minister Manaouda Malachi signed the handover and reception documents for the donation.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said he was ready to take his dose of the vaccine as soon as possible as the most appropriate means of protection against the virus.

On Friday, Malachi urged Cameroonians to get the jab, especially those in priority groups.

Cameroon has so far recorded 61,731 coronavirus cases, with 56,926 recoveries and 919 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.