Canada PM congratulates Biden on White House victory

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their White House victory, marking the first celebration of the region.

"Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage," Trudeau said on Twitter.

"I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both," he added.

Biden won the crucial state of Pennsylvania, and with the victory there surpassed the necessary 270 Electoral College delegates needed to claim the White House, according to The Associated Press and other news organizations.

Democratic leader now holds a commanding 290 delegates, even as the states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Alaska remain outstanding several days after Tuesday’s presidential election, according to the AP.