Canada set scoring record, beating Cayman Islands 11-0

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Canada set a scoring record in the North, Central American, and Caribbean Qualifiers Match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an 11-0 win over the Cayman Islands on Monday.

"The Canadian squad also set several Men's National Team records, including most goals in a match (11), the largest margin of victory (11), and most goals across a two-match window (16). Of importance, goals difference would serve as a tie-breaker in case two nations were tied on points at the end of the First Round," Canadian national said in a statement.

Frank Sturing opened the scoring in the sixth minute at Florida's IMG Academy Stadium.

Besiktas forward Cyle Larin doubled the lead in minute 13, while David Wotherspoon scored his team's third goal in the 25th minute.

Lucas Cavallini scored a hat-trick, Alphonso Davies and Mark-Anthony Kaye doubled each in the away victory.

Alistair Johnston also put the ball into Cayman Island net and the game ended with an 11-0 victory.

Besides, it was a night of firsts for Canada as Sturing, Wotherspoon, Kaye, and Johnston all notched their first international goals as Sturing and Ricardo Ferreira made their Canadian debuts.