Canada: Trudeau addresses nation from self-isolation

By Barry Ellsworth

TRENTON, Canada (AA) – Canada suspended its elected House of Commons Friday in a move designed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

All three of Canada’s federal parties – the governing Liberals, opposition Conservatives and the New Democrat Party – voted in favor of the suspension that will remain in place until April 20.

However, Members of Parliament agreed to a provision that will allow spending on measures to lessen the detrimental economic effect of COVID-19.

The suspension could be extended and House of Commons committees could be recalled in an emergency.

House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said Friday that suspending Parliament shows the government is serious about the pandemic.

“The priority for all government and for all members of this House is the health and safety of all Canadians,” he said.

Trudeau is continuing to govern although he is in self-isolation with his wife and three children.

His wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus Thursday as she experienced flu-like symptoms after returning from the UK.

Trudeau himself and his three children have not been tested on the advice of public health officials, but they will remain in self-isolation for the 14-day period.

Trudeau held a news conference Friday with reporters and cameramen staying well back from the podium.

“I have no symptoms (and) we are following medical advice,” Trudeau said.

To contain the virus, he said screening will be enhanced at airports, the cruise ship season for Canada will be closed until July 1, a financial stimulus package will be introduced to mitigate the effect on the economy and money will be made available for Canadians forced into isolation and cannot work.

He also said Canadians should suspend all non-essential travel outside of the country.

“These are significant steps,” Trudeau said. “We are pulling out all the stops."

As of early Friday, Canada had tested more than 15,000 Canadians and 157 were positive for COVID-19 cases and one person died.

About 4,800 schools were ordered closed in the province of Ontario, affecting two million students. As of now, classes will resume April 6.

Large events are being called off or postponed across the country.