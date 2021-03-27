Car bomb attack injures 17 in southwestern Colombia

​​​​​​​By Sinan Dogan

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – At least 17 people were injured in a car bomb attack on Friday in the Cauca governorate in southwestern Colombia.

Most of the victims were municipal employees, who were injured when the bomb exploded near city hall in the Corinto district.

Authorities said it was a terror attack.

The injured are being treated at nearby hospitals. The blast caused extensive damage to surrounding houses and businesses.

President Ivan Duque condemned the attack. "Terrorism is the weapon of cowards. I gave the security forces instructions to find the criminals. We will continue to fight terrorism relentlessly wherever it is,” he wrote on Twitter.

Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte announced he would go to the area to discuss the attack with security officials.

*Writing by Merve Berker