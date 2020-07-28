Cease-fire should ensure no threats: Libyan premier

By Gulsen Topcu

TRIPOLI, Libya (AA) – Any ceasefire for Libya should ensure that cities and strategic areas will not be exposed to any threats in the future, said Libya's prime minister on Tuesday.

A statement by Fayez Al-Sarraj said he met with officials who took part in the 5 + 5 Military Committee to seek peace in the conflict-torn country.

Sarraj said military developments in Libya are the cornerstone of the country, and accordingly, political and economic processes will grow clearer.

Sarraj’s UN-recognized government has said a lasting cease-fire depends on forces of warlord Khalifa Haftar withdrawing from strategic positions.

Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar, who has been backed by France, Russia, the UAE, and Egypt.

Since April 2019, Haftar's illegitimate forces have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian women and children.

However, the Libyan government has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar's forces out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

Turkey supports Libya’s legitimate government, and last November the two counties signed a pact on security cooperation.