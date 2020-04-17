Chad: 5 killed after howitzer shell drops on house

By Alaattin Dogru

DAKAR, Senegal (AA) – A howitzer shell accidentally dropped and exploded on a house in Chad during the landing of an aircraft on a military airport in the capital N'djamena, killing five people.

The howitzer shell accidentally dropped from a Sukhoi-type aircraft during its landing on the Adji Kossei military airport near the French Barkhane Base, the country's military said in a statement.

A commander and four family members died due to the explosion, the statement noted.

The explosion also left several people injured and some houses destroyed.

An investigation is underway, added the statement.

* Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur in Ankara