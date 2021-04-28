Chad’s new leader calls for dialogue amid protests

By Peter Kum

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AA) – The head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council has called for an inclusive dialogue after violent protests left several dead in the Central African country.

In his first speech to the nation on Tuesday, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby promised an "inclusive national dialogue" during the 18-month transition to elections.

He came to power last week after his late father President Idriss Deby Itno, 68, died as he battled rebels on the frontline, just a day after his re-election for a sixth term.

Opposition parties and several civil society groups have objected to the new leader's appointment, calling for a return to civilian rule. Several people have been killed and injured during protests.

"I will be the guarantor of this dialogue, which will not elude any subject of national interest according to a precise timetable that the government will be called upon to unveil," Mahamat Deby said. "The members of the military council are soldiers who have no other ambition than to serve their homeland with loyalty and honor."

He announced the establishment of a "government of national reconciliation, composed of a united team, competent and representative of plural Chad."

He said the military council will also have the mission of drawing up a new Constitution, adding that Chad needs massive support from its international partners to stabilize the economy.

Albert Pahimi Padacke has been appointed the country's prime minister, and tasked to propose a transitional government in 15 days.