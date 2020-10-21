Champions League: Basaksehir lose 2-0 to RB Leipzig

By Muhammed Enes Calli
ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig side Medipol Basaksehir were defeated by Germany's RB Leipzig 2-0 Tuesday in their first UEFA Champions League group stage match.
A double strike by Spanish left-back Angelino in the first half gave his Bundesliga team the victory in the Group H match at the Red Bull Arena.
In the other Group H match, Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-1 in Paris.
Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford's goals sealed a remarkable win for Manchester United while PSG's goal was scored by Anthony Martial (O.G).
Results in Champions League:
Group E
Rennes – Krasnodar: 1-1
Chelsea – Sevilla: 0-0
Group F
Lazio – Borussia Dortmund: 3-1
Zenit St. Petersburg – Club Brugge: 1-2
Group G
Dynamo Kiev – Juventus: 0-2
Barcelona – Ferencvaros: 5-1
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain – Manchester United: 1-2
RB Leipzig – Medipol Basaksehir: 2-0