Champions League: Basaksehir lose 2-0 to RB Leipzig

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig side Medipol Basaksehir were defeated by Germany's RB Leipzig 2-0 Tuesday in their first UEFA Champions League group stage match.

A double strike by Spanish left-back Angelino in the first half gave his Bundesliga team the victory in the Group H match at the Red Bull Arena.

In the other Group H match, Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-1 in Paris.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford's goals sealed a remarkable win for Manchester United while PSG's goal was scored by Anthony Martial (O.G).

Results in Champions League:

Group E

Rennes – Krasnodar: 1-1

Chelsea – Sevilla: 0-0

Group F

Lazio – Borussia Dortmund: 3-1

Zenit St. Petersburg – Club Brugge: 1-2

Group G

Dynamo Kiev – Juventus: 0-2

Barcelona – Ferencvaros: 5-1

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain – Manchester United: 1-2

RB Leipzig – Medipol Basaksehir: 2-0