Champions League: Liverpool move to knockout stage

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Liverpool qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League after beating Ajax 1-0 at home late Tuesday.

Curtis Jones scored his first Champions League goal at Anfield to give a crucial victory to his team in the Group D clash.

In another group match, Midtjylland drew 1-1 with Atalanta for their first point in the tournament this season.

Liverpool's victory allowed them to reach the Champions League knockout stage with 12 points and one match remaining.

Atalanta have 8 points and Ajax 7 points as they will fight to move to the last 16 in their final games.

Midtjylland are at the bottom of the group with only 1 point.

Tuesday’s results in Champions League:

Group A

Lokomotiv Moscow – RB Salzburg: 1-3

Atletico Madrid – Bayern Munich: 1-1

Group B

Borussia Monchengladbach – Inter: 2-3

Shakhtar Donetsk – Real Madrid: 2-0

Group C

Porto – Manchester City: 0-0

Olympique Marseille – Olympiacos: 2-1

Group D

Atalanta- Midtjylland: 1-1

Liverpool- Ajax: 1-0