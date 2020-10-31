Chances of rescue high after earthquake: Turkeys VP

By Anil Kuru

IZMIR (AA) – Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said the possibility of rescuing victims from debris after an earthquake in Izmir is very high after the first 72 hours.

"We have met with families, all of them are quite resilient. We expect to receive good news and rescue people," said Oktay.

While standing in front of one of the collapsed buildings, he said search and rescue operations are still being conducted neatly and quickly.

Activities continue in nine buildings in the coastal Aegean province.

Rescue workers have pulled at least 100 people from the rubble.

A total of 35 victims were killed and more than 823 injured after a magnitude-6.6 earthquake jolted Izmir on Friday, the nation’s health minister said Saturday.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk