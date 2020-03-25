Charles, prince of Wales, tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON (AA) – Prince Charles, next in line to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, the press office at his Clarence House residence said Wednesday.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” said a Clarence House spokesman.

Charles, 71, and his wife Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, 72, are both in quarantine, though Camilla has tested negative, the spokesman added.

On Tuesday, the British Department of Health said that the U.K.-wide death toll from coronavirus was 335, with 6,650 positive cases overall.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 170 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 428,000 while the death toll is over 19,000 and nearly 110,00 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.