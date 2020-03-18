Chelsea open up stadium's hotel to health service staff

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League club Chelsea on Wednesday announced providing accommodation to staff of Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) in a hotel at the club’s Stamford Bridge Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Chelsea Football Club is joining the medical response to the coronavirus outbreak in London with the news the National Health Service (NHS) has accepted the Club’s offer to make the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS staff, " the club said in a statement on their website.

The club also said that owner Roman Abramovich will cover all the expenses of NHS staff for the accommodation.

"Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time," they added.

Worldwide, out of over 204,700 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 8,200, while more than 82,800 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a statistics website that compiles new case numbers.

The number of active cases is more than 113,500 — 94% mild and 6% in critical condition, according to the website.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.