Chile: Possibly over 7K have died from COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – The number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 is 4,075 with unverified probable deaths at 3,069, Chile said Sunday.

The death toll is potentially 7,144, according to health officials

Chile, whose population is more than 19 million, ranks third in Latin America in the number of coronavirus cases after Brazil and Peru.

It has reported 236,748 cases.

Since first appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the hardest-hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 464,000 people worldwide, with an excess of 8.7 million confirmed cases and greater than 4.3 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

