China again opposes Ladakh as India's union territory

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – China on Tuesday once again criticized India’s unilateral move of Aug. 5, 2019, which downgraded and divided the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

“China does not recognize the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India,” the state-run Global Times newspaper quoted China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin as saying.

Beijing, he said, “opposes infrastructure construction in disputed border areas for military control purposes."

Last year, the Indian government revoked various provisions under Article 370 and 35A from its Constitution, scrapping the Muslim-majority region's minimal autonomy. It was also split into two federally administered territories.

India and China share 4,056 kilometers (2,520 miles) of the border, known as Line of Actual Control (LAC), which traverses through Ladakh.

The latest dispute began on May 5, and since then armies of both the countries are in direct confrontation. Despite several rounds of talks, as well as casualties, the stand-off continues.

Responding to reports that India is building roads along the LAC, the spokesman said: “According to the recent consensus reached between China and India, neither side should take any actions in border areas that would complicate the situation.”

Meanwhile, Wang slammed the US secretary of state for calling for the formation of a “global anti-China alliance."

“Secretary [Mike] Pompeo can't wait for that day, and neither can his successor because that day won't come,” he said.

US-China tensions have spread to multiple fronts including mutual sanctions against officials, and a broadening trade war.