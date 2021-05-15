China announces Zhurong lands on Mars

By Omer Faruk Yildiz

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AA) – China’s Zhurong landed on Mars, the Chinese National Space Agency (CNSA) announced early Saturday.

A telemetry signal was received from Zhurong and the rover successfully landed on Mars, CNSA said in a statement.

Zhurong was announced to have landed in a lava sheet in southern Mars, which was previously identified.

China became the third country to send travelers to Mars, after the US and Russia.

Named after Zhurong, the God of fire and war in Chinese mythology, the traveler set out in July 2020 and reached Mars in seven months, while it took three months to orbit.

*Writing by Merve Berker