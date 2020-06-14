China confirms highest COVID-19 cases in 2 months

By Mahmut Atanur

JAKARTA (AA) – China on Saturday reported the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in two months, with 57 new cases in the last 24 hours, health officials reported.

China’s National Health Commission said in a statement that 19 of those cases were from travelers overseas.

The figure is the highest daily infection number since April 14, when 89 cases were reported.

The commission reported no deaths due to the virus.

Total coronavirus cases have reached 83,132 in the country, while 4,634 people have died due to the virus.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 430,000 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit countries.

Some 7.79 million cases have been reported worldwide, while some 3.7 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.