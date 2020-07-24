China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu

ANKARA (AA) – China ordered the US to close a consulate Friday in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to official media.

Beijing has ordered Washington to shut its consulate in Chengdu,, according to Global Times.

The Chinese foreign ministry informed the US Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the US Consulate General in Chengdu. The ministry also made specific requirements on ceasing all operations and events by the Consulate General, the daily said, citing the foreign ministry.

The move came in retaliation after US decision to close a Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

*Writing by Islamuddin Sajid