China puts US electric carmaker Tesla on notice

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – China on Monday put US electric carmaker Tesla on notice, urging it to comply with local laws, according to Chinese media.

China’s market regulator and other government departments have summoned Tesla and raised questions over quality issues, CGTN reported.

"China urges Tesla to strictly abide by China's laws and regulations to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers," the news channel cited the country's State Administration for Market Regulation as saying in a statement.

Other government bodies, including the Industry and Information Technology Ministry, Cyberspace Administration, Transport Ministry, and Emergency Management Ministry, held discussions with staff from Tesla's branches in Beijing and Shanghai over "problems reported by consumers concerning the cars' abnormal accelerator operation, battery fires and over-the-air updates."

Founded by Elon Musk in 2003, the California-based carmaker produces electric cars, battery energy storage from home to grid scale, solar panels, and solar roof tiles, as well as other related products and services.

Soon after the news, Tesla saw its shares falling in the market.