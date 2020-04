China reports no new deaths from COVID-19 for 1st time

By Omer Faruk Yildiz

BEIJING (AA) – China’s National Health Commission announced Tuesday that no new deaths from the novel coronavirus have been reported in the country for the first time since January.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 32 to 81,740, the commission said.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll topping 74,800 and more than 277,300 recoveries.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan