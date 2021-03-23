China returns 8 activists who tried to flee Hong Kong

By Fuat Kabakci

ANKARA (AA) – Eight Hong Kong activists who completed seven-month prison terms in China for attempting to flee to Taiwan were sent back to the city on Monday.

The Hong Kong Police Force reported that the activists were among a dozen captured as they tried to flee by speedboat to Taiwan from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in August 2020.

They were received by the Hong Kong police, who said their names were Andy Li, Cheng Tsz-ho, Yim Man-him, Cheung Ming-yu, Cheung Chun-fu, Wong Wai-yin, Li Tsz-yin and Kok Tsz-lun.

Two underage members of the “Hong Kong 12” were returned to Hong Kong without facing prosecution while Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon, identified as the group’s “leaders,” were sentenced to three and two years in prison, respectively, according to local media.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk