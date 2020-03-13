China sees single-digit new cases of coronavirus

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – China Friday said that it found just eight new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 80,813, local media reported.

During the past 24 hours, the country’s National Health Commission said seven people died of the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

In mainland China, the death toll from the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, reached 3,176.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now nearly 5,000, with more than 132,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a “global pandemic.”

Meanwhile, China’s President Xi Jinping spoke to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and discussed the COVID-19 epidemic.

“China has been witnessing a domestic trend in which the situation of epidemic prevention and control is making sustained progress and the order of life and production is being restored at an increasing pace,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

China will donate $20 million to the WHO to support its fight against the epidemic, Xi said.