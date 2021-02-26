China suspends imports of pineapples from Taiwan

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – China on Friday said it will suspend imports of pineapple from Taiwan citing "precautionary measures."

The country’s Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said Chinese customs authority has decided to suspend the import of pineapples from Taiwan from March 1 as a “normal biosafety precautionary measure," Chinese daily Global Times reported.

China claims Taiwan is a breakaway province, while Taipei insists on its independence since 1949.

In Asia, the largest pineapple markets are Thailand, China and the Philippines with a combined 59% share of the total market.

India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan together accounted for a further 34%.

The COVID-19 pandemic had affected Taiwan’s pineapple market in China last year.