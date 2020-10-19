Chinese economy grows by 4.9% in Q3

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Despite the novel coronavirus outbreak, China's economy grew by 4.9% in the third quarter of this year, according to official data released Monday.

China's GDP declined by 6.8% in the first quarter and increased by 3.2% in the second, the National Bureau of Statistics of China figures showed.

Across the first three quarters, the country's GDP was up 0.7%, it added.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.11 million lives in 189 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The pandemic deeply impacted economic activities across the world, causing significant drops in GDP in several countries.