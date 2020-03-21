Chinese footballer in Spain tests positive for COVID-19

By Fatih Erel

ISTANBUL (AA) – Spain-based China international Wu Lei has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old striker is currently in self-isolation at home in Spain.

He joined Spain's La Liga last winter and played 38 games so far this season.

La Liga has suspended all matches due to coronavirus outbreak.

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 167 countries and regions.

Out of more than 300,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now nears 13,000, while over 91,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most of the people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.