Chinese ships intrude in Japan’s territorial waters

By Ahmet Furkan Mercan

TOKYO (AA) – Two Chinese government vessels entered Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea early Monday, said Japanese sources.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the ships intruded in Japan's waters off Minami-kojima Island a little past 4 a.m. local time.

Japanese coast guard units warned the Chinese ships to leave immediately, NHK noted.

This marks the 11th time in 2021 that official Chinese vessels have entered Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands, the sources noted.

The Senkaku Islands are controlled by Japan, but China also claims them. The Japanese government maintains that the islands are an inherent part of Japan's territory in terms of history and international law. As such, there is no issue of sovereignty to be resolved over them, according to Japan.

*Writing and contribution by Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara ​​​​​​​