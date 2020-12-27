Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – A Chinese coronavirus vaccine delivery to Turkey was postponed for "one or two days" on Sunday, the Turkish health minister announced.

The latest snag was due to an emergency in Beijing customs due to the discovery of a novel coronavirus case there, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Due to the incident, customs mobility has been temporarily suspended, Koca explained.

The first batch of 3 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine had been expected to arrive in Turkey on Dec. 28.