‘CHP will lead way in resolving Turkey’s problems’

By Emin Avundukluoglu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey will resolve all of its problems through the leadership of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), its leader said Tuesday.

"Everyone should know this. There is no issue in Turkey that cannot be resolved. It is possible to bring peace, abundance and unity to Turkey, but there is only one way for this: the Republican People's Party," Kemal Kilicdaroglu told his party's parliamentary group.

Kilicdaroglu said they would embrace all people in Turkey during their leadership term, "regardless of their views, identity, beliefs or lifestyle."

"We are dedicated to solving the issues [of all of our citizens]…and we will solve them," he said.

He noted that they would also reduce the number of seats in parliament.

"What do 600 lawmakers do? Why is 450 [lawmakers] not enough for you? We will reduce the number of lawmakers [in parliament]," he said.

CHP lawmakers hold 136 seats in the 600-seat Turkish Grand National Assembly.