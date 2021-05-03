Clinton: Afghanistan decision has 'huge consequences'

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned of "huge consequences" over withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

The country, particularly its restive southern provinces, has recently been witnessing a flare-up of violence since US President Joe Biden unveiled in mid-April the departure plan for American troops with September 2021 as the exit date.

"Well, it's been made. And I know it is a very difficult decision," Clinton told CNN on Sunday. "This is what we call a wicked problem. You know there are consequences both foreseen and unintended of staying and of leaving. The president has made the decision to leave."

She said there are "two huge consequences," that Washington should focus on: potential collapse of Kabul and the takeover by the Taliban, and the resumption of global terrorist activities.

"I think these two huge sets of issues have got to be addressed," she continued. "I mean it's one thing to pull out troops that have been supporting security in Afghanistan, supporting the Afghan military, leaving it pretty much to fend for itself.

"But we can't afford to walk away from the consequences of that decision," she added.